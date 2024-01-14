Islamic clerics in Nigeria played a pivotal role in preventing a war between African countries following the coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum as president of Niger Republic in July last year.

As soon as the soldiers, led by Abdourahmane Tchiani, took over affairs of the country, Nigeria announced the shutting down of borders with its neighbour. It also cut down electricity supply to the country.

Then, on 30 July 2023, the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, announced a possible military intervention to force the reinstatement of Mr Bazoum as Niger’s president. ECOWAS told the Nigerien soldiers to ensure President Bazoum was released or reinstated on or before 6 August 2023 or risk military action.

Mr Tinubu, himself a staunch democrat who had fought against military rule in Nigeria for several years, had vowed, when he was appointed ECOWAS chair, to be firm against any military takeover in the region.

A few days after he spoke, the soldiers in Niger took over, thus giving the Nigerian leader his first major test as an international leader

Two days to the 6 August 2023 deadline set by ECOWAS, defence chiefs of the member countries met, thus further raising suspicions that war was imminent. Before then, two other West African countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, which were being governed by putschists, had vowed to support Niger if war broke out. This further raised concerns that the war could engulf the entire sub-continent.

A few days before the deadline, Nigerian Imams, mainly in the northern part of the country, used their pulpits in mosques and other religious gatherings to state their opposition to war against Niger, which many of them described as a “brother country.”

Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno states in northern Nigeria share a 1,608 kilometres border with Dosso, Tahou, Maradi, Zinder and Diffa regions of Niger.

In all of these states and regions, there have been intermarriages and business relationships that have existed for decades.

Apart from the Islamic clerics, many other Nigerians including politicians, particularly from Northern Nigeria, were also opposed to war and the Nigerian senate later declared its opposition to military action.

Sensing the mood of the country, President Tinubu’s aides started spreading the message that war was not imminent but was only a last option if diplomatic efforts failed.

But the Islamic clerics were not satisfied. They wanted the war option put off the table and wanted a categorical statement from President Tinubu that there would be no military action. They were also not satisfied with the raft of sanctions imposed on Niger by Nigeria and ECOWAS.

On 9 August 2023, three days after the ECOWAS deadline, a group of Nigerian Islamic clerics led by Bala Lau, the National Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatil Bidia’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah, met President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja. They asked him to allow them to intervene and serve as mediators between ECOWAS and the Niger junta.

“We want to find a lasting solution. We want peace and harmony to reign not only in Nigeria but in the sub-Saharan region and globally. So, the whole Ulama advised Mr President, that we want peace and reconciliation,” Mr Lau told reporters after the meeting with Mr Tinubu.

Three days after the clerics met with Mr Tinubu, they met the coup leaders in Niger. Their efforts, however, yielded no fruits as the coup leaders remained adamant.

The negotiations continued.

On 29 August 2023, the clerics again met with Mr Tinubu during which they asked for more time to continue the mediation. At the meeting, Mr Tinubu told his hosts that he was under pressure to authorise war against Niger but was holding others back. He told them to convince the Nigerien putschists to yield on some ECOWAS demands such as the release of Mr Bazoum and his family members.

“I am managing a very serious situation. Even as of this (yesterday) morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulama and I will get back to you.

“If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS,” he said.

The Nigerian leader later categorically said that war was not the best option to resolve the Niger crisis and he would only allow it if all mediation efforts including that by the Islamic clerics failed.

We’re playing our roles

A popular Islamic cleric in northern Nigeria who was among those who met with the Niger putschists, Mansur Ibrahim (known as Mansur Sokoto), told PREMIUM TIMES that the Islamic clerics are still playing their roles as religious leaders.

“We were disturbed by the development for many reasons. Aside from announcing our stand during Jumuat sermons, we felt we should meet the president over the situation to forestall violence. It was a day before the deadline and we knew that the Western countries were in support of the military intervention.

“We discussed extensively with the president and we tried to make him see reasons and to understand that attacking the Niger Republic would not be the best decision. We asked him to let us see the soldiers in the Niger Republic,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim, who has written several religious books, said the Islamic clerics reached out to their colleagues in Niger who facilitated the visit.

He said their intervention calmed frayed nerves as Mr Tinubu asked other ECOWAS leaders to allow other options to be explored.

“The military junta respects us. We were welcomed by the prime minister and other top officials at the airport. We met and discussed with (coup leader) Tchiani for two hours. We quoted Quranic verses, words of the Prophet reminded him of happenings and issues that happened. We tried to make them understand that fighting ECOWAS would be fatal for them..,” he said.

The religious leader said they would continue to discuss with leaders of both countries to see that the situation is resolved amicably.

An averted war

While ECOWAS insisted that the military junta in Niger should reinstate Mr Bazoum or face its wrath, Niger’s neighbours in the Sahel, Mali and Burkina Faso, who are also being governed by the military, promised to help Mr Tchiani and his lieutenants to fight ECOWAS.

The three countries, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, signed an agreement “for mutual assistance in matters of defence and security in the event of aggression or terrorist attack. The agreement authorises the defence and security forces to intervene in Nigerien territory in the event of aggression.”

Mr Tchiani himself sought the support of the controversial Russian private military contractor, Wagner.

“There is also a risk that an intervention would have the opposite effect. If the junta were to dig in its heels and rally the populace around the flag – possibly even arming civilian militias — the intervention could morph into a multifaceted counterinsurgency that ECOWAS would not be prepared to handle. At the moment, the junta appears to be threatening this approach, gambling that its best hope for legitimacy lies in channelling the population’s frustrations toward an external enemy,” James Barnett, a specialist in conflict, terrorism, and geopolitics in Africa, wrote in a 2023 analysis of the situation.

More mediatory efforts

Before Mr Tinubu permitted the clerics to serve as mediators, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, met with the military junta on 9 August 2023.

Mr Sanusi was the first Nigerian to meet Mr Tchiani since the coup. An earlier visit by the former military head of state in Nigeria, Abdulsalam Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, was unsuccessful as Mr Tchiani refused to meet them.

Mr Sanusi, whose royal family has close traditional ties with Niger, is also the spiritual leader of the Tijjaniya Islamic movement. The movement has millions of followers in both Niger and Nigeria.

“No, I was not sent by the government. The government officials were aware but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contact to get there and I’ll continue to do my best. It’s my duty as a leader to do that,” Mr Sanusi told journalists after the visit.

Clerics visit Niger Republic

In August, after meeting with the Nigerian president, Islamic clerics led by Mr Lau met with the military junta led by Mr Tchiani.

For the first time since the coup and the back and forth began, Mr Tchiani said the military was open to dialogue with ECOWAS.

“We’ve agreed (to dialogue) and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They (Islamic clerics) will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” Niger Republic prime minister, Ali Mahamane-Lamine told reporters.

Mr Lau said the reconciliation effort was successful as dialogue had begun.

After the first meeting with the military junta, the clerics went back to Nigeria to inform Mr Tinubu of the development including the decision by the soldiers to listen to both Abdulsalam Abubakar and Sa’ad Abubakar.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the 24 August 2023 meeting with the president in Abuja, Mr Lau said Mr Tinubu was also not inclined towards using force to resolve the crisis.

“The president was receptive to our suggestions about avoiding the use of force by all means. Just as we have spoken to the leaders in Niger and they accepted to avoid violence, the president also accepted it. That’s why he is sending us back to Niger to continue with the dialogue about restoring constitutional order to the country. He also directed us to remind the military that there are pending ECOWAS decisions about the takeover,” Mr Lau said.

While the Islamic clerics continue to mediate in the crisis, Mr Bazoum remains in detention although his son and his wife were recently released by the putschists who remain in power. ECOWAS has also all but ruled out the military option. France, one of the foreign powers believed to be backing a military invasion, has also withdrawn its troops from Niger.

Many Nigerians and observers of the situation believe the Islamic clerics arguably played the most important role in preventing another war in Africa. Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, described the involvement of the Islamic clerics as a “way forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

