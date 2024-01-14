Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has reacted to reports of internal “disquiet” among CBN staffers following the management’s decision to move certain departments to the CBN Lagos office.

On 12 January, the CBN through a circular by the director of its human resources department conveyed its plans to decongest its head office in Abuja.

“The action plan focuses on optimizing the utilization of other Bank’s premises. With this plan, 1,533 staff will be moved to other CBN facilities within Abuja, Lagos, and understaffed branches,” the bank said, according to The Nation

“Our current occupancy level of 4,233 significantly exceeds the optimal capacity of 2,700 designed for the Head Office building. This overcrowding poses several critical challenges.”

Daily Nigerian reported at the weekend that the move has caused disquiet among CBN staff, with claims that the plan would render the Abuja office of the apex bank ‘useless’.

In a post on X , Mr Moghalu argued that the CBN’s Lagos office was inaugurated 12 years ago during his tenure as deputy governor, but the facility has been underutilized.

He noted that the relocation addresses the overstaffing challenges in the Abuja headquarters, where the staff count exceeds recommended health and safety limits.

He argued that the decision is logical because affected departments primarily oversee market entities situated in Lagos.

“I don’t see any serious basis for such “disquiet”. A new Lagos Office for the Bank was completed and inaugurated about 12 years ago while I was at the Bank. As far as I can remember, it was under-utilized,” he tweeted.

“Meanwhile, the numbers of staff in the Abuja HQ are vastly over the health and safety limits of the building. Moreover, the market entities supervised by the Departments that will move to Lagos are mostly in Lagos. So what’s the problem? Seems a rational decision to me.”

