President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy:
(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre
(2) Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board
(3) Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture
(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture
(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum
(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art
(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies
READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s victory in Kaduna
(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria
(9) Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation
(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation
(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments
The president mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999