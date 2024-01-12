The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as Governor of Ebonyi State.
A five-member panel of the court, in a decision read by Tijjani Abubakar, said the PDP and its governorship candidate Ifeanyi Odii failed to substantiate their claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the 18 March 2023 poll in Ebonyi State.
“The end result in this appeal, therefore, is that the appellant failed to provide any evidence to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
“The appellant appeal is bound to fall like a pack of cards.
ALSO READ: BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Appeal Court decision, affirms Lawal Dauda Zamfara governor
“This appeal is unmeritorious. It is therefore dismissed. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is affirmed,” Justice Abubakar rules.
The decision was unanimously consented to by the other members of the panel.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999