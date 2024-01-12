The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as Governor of Ebonyi State.

A five-member panel of the court, in a decision read by Tijjani Abubakar, said the PDP and its governorship candidate Ifeanyi Odii failed to substantiate their claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the 18 March 2023 poll in Ebonyi State.

“The end result in this appeal, therefore, is that the appellant failed to provide any evidence to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

“The appellant appeal is bound to fall like a pack of cards.

“This appeal is unmeritorious. It is therefore dismissed. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is affirmed,” Justice Abubakar rules.

The decision was unanimously consented to by the other members of the panel.

More details later…

