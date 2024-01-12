The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Lawal Dauda the validly elected Governor of Zamfara State.
Delivering the lead decision of the Supreme Court, Emmanuel Agim described the judgement of the lower Court of Appeal as perverse. He said the lower court’s decision lacked evidential foundation.
“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation.
ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATE: Supreme Court delivers final decisions on eight states’ governorship election disputes
“The judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in November is set aside. The order setting aside the appellant’s election is set aside. And the election of the Appellant is upheld.” Mr Agim rules.
Other members of the panel that sat on the appeal consented to the lead judgement.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999