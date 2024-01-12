The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Lawal Dauda the validly elected Governor of Zamfara State.

Delivering the lead decision of the Supreme Court, Emmanuel Agim described the judgement of the lower Court of Appeal as perverse. He said the lower court’s decision lacked evidential foundation.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in November is set aside. The order setting aside the appellant’s election is set aside. And the election of the Appellant is upheld.” Mr Agim rules.

Other members of the panel that sat on the appeal consented to the lead judgement.

