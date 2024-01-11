The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Wednesday that three people had been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred on Enugu-Abakaliki Highway in Ebonyi State.

The accident, according to the FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Igwe Nnabuife, left three others injured.

Mr Nnabuife told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the multiple accident involved two vehicles, a Lexus SUV and a motorcycle.

“It occurred around 4:19 p.m. today, Wednesday, around the permanent site of Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

“Six persons were involved. Three died and three others sustained injuries.

“The injured ones are receiving treatment at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital,” he said.

The sector commander warned drivers on speeding and reckless driving, urging caution, in order to save lives.

“We must learn to manage our speed while driving, obey the rules guiding driving on the road,” Mr Nnabuife advised motorists.

(NAN)

