President Bola Tinubu said Monday that his government was committed to removing all obstacles that hinder genuine businesses from operating in Nigeria.
Mr Tinubu said this in his New Year broadcast on Monday morning.
He said his government was already codifying and simplifying Nigeria’s tax systems to make it easier for businesses to operate.
Many businesses in Nigeria have complained of multiple taxation from different government agencies as one of the factors hindering their operations.
ALSO READ: Election is over, it’s time to work together, Tinubu tells Atiku, Obi
In the broadcast, Mr Tinubu also acknowledged that no meaningful transformation can occur without a regular electricity supply in the country.
He said his government was already working with the German government and Siemens to improve power transmission in the country.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999