President Bola Tinubu said Monday that his government was committed to removing all obstacles that hinder genuine businesses from operating in Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu said this in his New Year broadcast on Monday morning.

He said his government was already codifying and simplifying Nigeria’s tax systems to make it easier for businesses to operate.

Many businesses in Nigeria have complained of multiple taxation from different government agencies as one of the factors hindering their operations.

In the broadcast, Mr Tinubu also acknowledged that no meaningful transformation can occur without a regular electricity supply in the country.

He said his government was already working with the German government and Siemens to improve power transmission in the country.

Details later…

