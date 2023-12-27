The Ondo State Government has formally announced the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who had battled leukaemia and prostate cancer in the past few months.

The state government has also written to inform President Bola Tinubu of the development.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Ademola-Olateju said the family and the state government would release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

The state government described the late Mr Akeredolu as an extraordinary leader “whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.”

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation. Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable,” the commissioner wrote.

The governor died around 2 a.m. in the early hours of today at a German hospital where he was being treated.

“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer,” the statement said.

The governor’s death has paved the way for his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to be sworn in as substantive governor. Mr Aiyedatiwa has been the acting governor since Mr Akeredolu took a second medical leave earlier this month.

Governors, Lawmakers mourn

Meanwhile, the governors of Kwara and Ogun states have mourned the death of Mr Akeredolu.

While the Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the deceased as an exceptional statesman, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State described the death as tragic.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, expressed grief even as he described the deceased as a champion of the rule of law, democracy and true federalism.

Meanwhile, former senate presidents Ahmad Lawan and David Mark, mourned the late governor’s death in separate statements.

Mr Lawan said Mr Akeredolu’s death has left a void in the political and governance landscape of the nation.

On his part, Mr Mark described the late Mr Akeredolu as the ‘people’s governor’, who made policies and programmes that have a direct positive impact on the people.

