The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Peter Nworie, has condemned the killing on Christmas Eve of three worshippers by gunmen during a Christmas vigil mass on Sunday night.

Mr Nworie disclosed this at Monday’s Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church, saying that the killing occurred at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The bishop described the incident as sad and disheartening and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

He explained that the killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating vigil mass, killed three worshippers and injured many others.

According to Mr Nworie, such an unfortunate incident had never happened inside the church in the state.

READ ALSO: 16 killed in fresh Plateau attack

“This is the first time such an incident is happening in the church and in Ebonyi State in general,” the bishop said.

Earlier, the cleric, in his sermon, urged the people to align themselves with the significance of Christmas.

He urged the faithful to pray for unity and progress of Ebonyi and Nigeria.

NAN was unable to get the police to comment on the killing as the police in Ebonyi is yet to have a police a new spokesperson.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

