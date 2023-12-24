Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua continued his quest to return to the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing Sunday morning in Saudi Arabia as he battled to his third win in 2023 in style.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion, roared back to his best with a decisive fifth-round TKO victory over Otto Wallin at the Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh.

The 34-year-old unleashed a masterclass in boxing, employing a jab-and-right hand combo that proved too much for his Swedish opponent to contain. Wallin eventually had to throw in the towel.

No self praise

Despite the dominant performance, Joshua refused to self-assess his performance, leaving that to his team.

“It’s another fight,” he said, “another day at the office.”

He, however, acknowledged Wallin’s tenacity and emphasized the importance of victory at all costs, comparing the sport to a “snakes and ladders” game.

While Joshua was able to bully his opponent to submission, a major upset was recorded in the penultimate bout as Deontay Wilder, the former WBC champion, suffered a surprise defeat to Joseph Parker.

Many now fear that the development may affect the highly anticipated Joshua-Wilder clash.

“I wasn’t watching Wilder,” Joshua said, his focus solely on his own journey. “He’ll be back,” he added, hinting at a potential future showdown.

With Wilder potentially off the table, Joshua’s sights now turn to the winner of the upcoming heavyweight unification bout between Usyk and Fury.

“That would be great,” he admitted, envisioning a potential return to his former three-time champion glory.

With the way he is ending 2023 in style, Joshua has proved his doubters and critics wrong for the umpteenth time as he continues to show he is far from finished.

“This game is a treacherous business,” he acknowledged, stressing the importance of consistency and resilience in the climb to the top.

