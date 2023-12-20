The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, resigned from his position.

The minister’s spokesperson, Simon Macham, said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Lalong tendered his resignation letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him to take his seat as the senator for the Plateau South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was declared winner of the 25 February senatorial election on 7 November by the Court of Appeal, which sacked Napoleon Bali, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Bali was earlier announced the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) and represented the district until the court’s judgement.

INEC issued Mr Lalong the certificate of return last month.

In the statement, Mr Macham said the minister’s decision to relinquish his ministerial position was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Tinubu placed in him in his cabinet having served as the director general of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

“However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large,” the statement said.

Mr Lalong, he said, expressed deep gratitude to President Tinubu for the honour and privilege of serving in his cabinet and for the personal support and guidance he gave him during his assignment as minister.

The minister promised that while at the Senate, he will continue to give the president his loyalty, support and cooperation towards the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the success of the APC in the relentless pursuit of a stronger, united and more prosperous Nigeria.

The statement added that the senator-elect “was at the National Assembly to submit his Certificate of Return and relevant documents to the clerk of the Senate.”

There are indications that Mr Lalong will present himself for inauguration as senator at Wednesday’s plenary session of the upper legislative chamber.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that Mr Lalong, a former governor of Plateau State and a former speaker of the state house of assembly, was denying his constituents representation at the Senate for holding on to his ministerial position and INEC certificate of return.

He had earlier said he was confused whether to take his seat at the Senate or retain his ministerial position.

