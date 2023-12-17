In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Director of BraveHeart Initiative for Youth & Women (BHI), Priscilla Usiobaifo, speaks on various challenges of winning the fight against Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria, the role of the judiciary and influence of community/religious leaders.

PT – Can you provide an overview of your work and your organisation’s focus on addressing Gender-Based Violence?

Ms Usiobaifo – BraveHeart Initiative for Youth & Women (BHI) is situated at Igarra, Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, Nigeria. BHI is a youth and women-led Non-Governmental Organisation, that promotes young people’s sexual and reproductive health and advances women’s rights in Nigeria. BHI marked its 16th anniversary in April this year so by April 2024, we would have 17 years of operation as a fully established NGO programming for rural communities. We started as a youth development club in the community in 2002. So, for the first five years, it was more of informal activities but in 2007, we put up a formal organisational structure and in 2009, we registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

PT – Can you share your experience running this organisation in the past 16 years?

Ms Usiobaifo- I will describe my years so far at BHI as 16 impactful years of promoting young people’s health and advancing women’s rights in rural communities. Our focus may be on Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State, but I know that the impact of our work has reached other communities within and outside Edo State and the world at large.

When we started, my team made a huge investment in providing comprehensive sexuality education for girls in rural areas of Edo State because a lot of young people in rural communities did not have basic information about their health, even as simple as menstrual health hygiene. We put in five years of hard work reaching underserved communities to educate teenage girls in secondary schools on menstrual hygiene.

We had a survey that we carried out from 2008 to 2011 within secondary schools in Akoko-Edo LGA that revealed the abysmal poor knowledge about pubertal concerns especially menstrual health. For these three years (2008 – 2011), on an annual basis, we conducted outreach visits to secondary schools and administered questionnaires, conducted interviews, and held focus group discussions on topics such as menstrual health, sanitation, and life skills. We also built the leadership capacity of girls and provided socioeconomic support to vulnerable girls and their households.

In rural communities, the assumption is that when a lady presents certain sexual or reproductive health symptoms, such a lady is presumed to have a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) but we were able to provide education that showed linkage between menstrual health and STIs. There were multiple cases where adolescent girls sought medical services from primary healthcare facilities and the nurses judged them wrongly. An instance, when a 14-year-old adolescent girl was blamed and thoroughly shamed for presenting a case of vagina discharge and was accused of being promiscuous while she had not initiated sex. A lot of our girls and young women were not even sexually active but faced judgmental attitudes from their peers, parents/guardians, teachers and sadly healthcare workers because they presented symptoms that looked like STIs.

Thus, our education about menstrual health and reproductive health helped to address such misconceptions as we raised awareness about reproductive tract infections that were not sexually related.

Girls in rural areas experience reproductive tract infections arising from poor menstrual hygiene; for instance, a teenage girl who was supposed to use sanitary towels and uses old mattresses or old wrappers and even sometimes, old socks may end up with health challenges.

We had support from the International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC), a US-based feminist funding organisation that supported our programming on Comprehensive Sexuality Education and also supported us with institutional strengthening funds for our legal registration as well as the purchase of office equipment. We also enjoy institutional support and mentorship from local organisations like the Girls Power Initiative in Benin- City and Community Life Project in Lagos.

BraveHeart Initiative began comprehensive SGBV interventions in 2010 as an outcome of our In-School Sexuality Education Outreaches in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, Nigeria. Findings from BHI’s interactions with adolescent girls and women from rural communities led to strategic planning for a coordinated response to the outrageous number of cases of sexual harassment and assaults reported to the organisation. So, we had an outreach session in one of our schools in which the topic was assertiveness and I gave an example of how to be assertive. During the session, I encouraged participants not to be passive (which means they become vulnerable) or aggressive (which means they may have some violent tendency which may bring criminal liabilities) and rather preached assertiveness which empowers them to assert their rights politely. During the session, a 10-year-old girl narrated a scenario that involved a biological father who sexually assaulted his daughter, and it prompted my team to begin findings on the subject matter.

Our findings were shocking as we recorded numerous testimonials from students who were either suffering sexual harassment or sexual abuse. We decided to carry out comprehensive research that will inform evidence-based interventions. The research was conducted in 22 secondary schools between 2010 to 2012 and the findings were outrageous and troubling.

These secondary schools are in Akoko Edo of Edo State and include both public and private schools and we had incidents reported in all the schools reached. The questionnaires were structured in anonymous formats with simple language and scenarios to make it easier for the students to understand. In the responses, there were lots of senior to junior student bullying incidents, and diverse incidents involving male teachers. Taking cognizance that the identity of the respondents was shielded during the research, it became almost impossible to do contact tracing for service provision. Hence, we conducted more visits to the selected schools, provided our phone numbers and encouraged them to report incidents in our office.

From 2012 to 2016, so many secondary school girls called and sent text messages reporting one form of abuse or the other. A significant number of them had health challenges resulting from the violations they suffered, and my team had to partner with the primary health care centre in Igarra for the provision of youth-friendly health services for our clients.

After a while, we began to notice a pattern of serial offenders as we recorded an incident involving five adolescent girls from a particular school who reported the same teacher as the perpetrator in all their violations. At that point, we decided it was time to take legal action against perpetrators to serve as a deterrent and address the impunity of the offenders.

As an organisation, we got our first breakthrough in 2016, in a case of a four-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by an over 50-year-old palm wine tapper. It took us two years to get justice but, in the end, he was convicted and given three years in prison. The conviction shows that getting justice for sexual assault within the criminal justice system in Edo State and Nigeria at large is a very enormous task, we were nonetheless motivated to push for justice in more cases.

A major observation over the years is that people who have been sexually harassed or violated often speak out, but the problem is they speak to persons who are not necessarily interested in pursuing justice. Many children in rural areas report abuses but such reports are often made to their parents, guardians and teachers who trivialize the complaints and hardly document or seek legal justice for the survivors. In Akoko Edo for instance, there are more chances of someone who is violated to report to the local vigilante, community palace, or a trusted woman leader in the community rather than law enforcement officers.

As a team, we strategically mapped community influencers, stakeholders, gatekeepers and local opinion leaders who we targeted with our advocacy and behaviour change communication. We proposed a partnership with these critical actors and so far, it has worked greatly and we continue to reap from the investments we made in building their capacities for responding to SGBV matters. As I speak now, we have 31 communities signed up to BHI on our Ford Foundation-funded SGBV prevention project which is engaging interfaith leaders to champion the prevention of gender-based violence in rural communities of Edo State.

The Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA – OSF) is currently supporting BHI to conduct SGBV community dialogues in rural communities as well as improve documentation of SGBV data. Their support has greatly enhanced the institutional capacity of our organisation and improved the visibility of our programmes at national and global levels. The organisation recently received funds from the Urgent Action Fund (UAF) to support the Edo State Government in producing copies of the Edo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (EdoVAPPL 2021) for SGBV Service Providers in Edo North Senatorial Zone of the state.

With copies of the VAPPL provided for these key actors, we are hopeful that SGBV survivors will be able to get more quality legal services and the perpetrators get stiffer sanctions. BHI is implementing a social justice project funded by the MacArthur Foundation which has significantly influenced access to legal justice by SGBV survivors in Edo State. The fund is helping SGBV survivors seek legal redress and we have recorded a significant number of court convictions which we believe addresses the impunity of SGBV perpetrators especially in rural communities of Edo State, Nigeria. With the MacArthur grant, my team found better ways to work with the police and support these law enforcers to address their major challenge of zero budgetary allocation for criminal investigations as well as inadequate capacity for SGBV Case Management. BHI operationalise a multiprong approach to its SGBV intervention and has conceptualised a customised Case Management System. Our six approaches include SGBV case investigations; SGBV case prosecution; SGBV psychosocial support; SGBV socio-economic support; SGBV legislative advocacy and SGBV institutional strengthening.

For the record, in Edo State, no division has the power to charge rape cases to court unless they have approval from the commissioner of police via the legal department. The process demands that Investigating Police Officers at the division transfer case files of their preliminary investigations to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at the headquarters. The benefit of these transfers is that such cases get to be more critically assessed although it results in delay in the investigation process. At BHI, we are very conscious of the offences that the police record in a charge sheet and closely monitor this during case arraignment which is the onset of prosecution.

A Proven-To-Work approach at BHI that I recommend for all SGBV case workers and managers is escort services. In my organisation, we mandatorily escort our clients to every service point – health facilities, police stations, courts etc. If we have 30 court sittings in any of our cases, be rest assured that a case worker will participate in all of those sittings even in the absence of the survivor or victim.

While we greatly commend the Obaseki-led Edo State Government for the enactment of the Edo State VAPPL and development of the Edo State Gender Policy, my team is faced with a very frustrating challenge of the slow pace of the legal proceedings. We have over 34 cases in the High Court Auchi, which were almost abandoned this year because of a shortage of judges in the state. The Edo VAPPL is one of the most progressive legal instruments in Nigeria, but the law made the High Court exclusive to handling rape cases. This means that magistrate courts and other lower courts can no longer handle sexual offence cases. This is supposed to be good news as there will be stiffer sanctions for sex offenders, but we must understand the technical bureaucracies with High Courts.

For instance, there is only one High Court that can handle criminal matters in Edo North – that is High Court Auchi. The High Court in Igarra can only adjudicate civil matters. This, therefore, means that all rape cases from Akoko-Edo are sent to the High Court Auchi. The logistics and inconveniences for my case workers, survivors and witnesses are major barriers especially considering the security situation and hike in transportation in Nigeria. We appeal for the Edo State Government to decentralise the administration of criminal justice, appoint more judges and for the judiciary to enable other high courts in Edo North to handle criminal matters.

The BHI Team prioritises preventive medical care for SGBV survivors such as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent sexually transmitted infections, as well as emergency contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancies. BHI freely covers all medical fees for survivors including medical investigations, preventive care and treatment services.

BHI help survivors deal with the trauma of sexual violation by providing psychosocial and socioeconomic services. Much is done to integrate the survivor into society amidst the unfriendly social milieu of stigmatisation and victimisation. My team invests greatly in socioeconomic support such as shelter and the basic needs of the survivor because they are critical for a holistic recovery, especially for child survivors.

PT – Are there plans to extend BHI coverage beyond Edo State?

Ms Usiobaifo – For service delivery, we will not be able to extend our services beyond Akoko-Edo due to the required human resources for case management. Nevertheless, we partner with other SGBV-focused institutions across Edo State to deliver services for SGBV survivors. One of our six thematic approaches to our SGBV work is legislative advocacy and that is beyond Edo State as I have made contributions to numerous advocacy and policy documents in national and global spaces. This also applies to our Behaviour Change Communication as we have digital footprints that are beyond Akoko-Edo. We actively use social media to promote our cause and mobilise resources.

PT – How many SGBV cases have BHI successfully worked on and got justice?

Ms Usiobaifo – We have had about 900 cases officially reported and over 300 of those cases were investigated by the police and over 60 were arraigned in court. Some cases were withdrawn from court by the survivor’s family, some were closed/ended by the court because the survivor didn’t show up or lack of diligent prosecution. BHI has facilitated the court conviction of 29 sex offenders in 26 cases. The organisation has completed 29 SGBV cases in court, 26 court victories have been recorded and three cases lost. Twenty-one of these survivors/victims were children aged 17 and below while five of them were adults. All the survivors/victims were females and all the perpetrators were male. Five out of the 26 survivors/victims in cases won in court, were persons with disabilities. One out of the three survivors/victims in cases lost in court was a person with a disability.

In 2019, my team fully intervened in 12 SGBV cases, in 2020 which was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recorded 38 SGBV cases; in 2021 we recorded 42; in 2022 we recorded 97 cases and so far in this year – 2023, we have recorded 101 cases. The last case BHI won on 24 November, was our first COVID-19 case as it was recorded by the BHI team on 4 January 2020. We worked tirelessly, and we eventually got legal justice about three years later. The survivor was a young girl with a hearing disability which also affected her speech and limited her educational opportunities in the community. On a particular afternoon, the survivor reached out to a male acquaintance in the community and requested N20 for sachet water. The man invited her into his room which is directly behind his haircut store.

When she entered, she met other men who eventually took turns to rape her. The more she screamed, the more she was flogged by Dele Eric, the one who was eventually convicted. When Mr Eric was done and others were sexually assaulting her, he began to masturbate and when it was time to ejaculate, he asked his co-perpetrators to open her mouth wide and he splashed his semen all over her face and mouth.

While we celebrate the victory, we hope that the other perpetrators are found, and justice also served them for the heinous crime they committed. We pray that the survivor heals promptly and that her recovery is holistic.

PT – In your opinion, how can increased awareness and education contribute to the prevention of SGBV and how can communities actively contribute to this?

Ms Usiobaifo – Increased awareness is key in the fight against SGBV and this is why my team will continue to partner with the media. When one becomes more educated and empowered about their rights, there is every chance that one can prevent scenarios that will lead to certain abuse. For sexual violence, every woman is a potential victim and every man a potential perpetrator, hence we educate ourselves are yellow, green and red flags for sexual violations and coach girls to identify sexual grooming which always precede the actual assault. An undeniable fact is that women who are educated about human rights and have self-efficacy plus positive self-esteem often place higher values on themselves and set healthy boundaries. Personally, there are lots of things I will not tolerate from my partner because I know my rights and know that I deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

Many of the women in abusive relationships who claim they are staying because of their children, end up dying and the situation of the kids gets worse. This is why we are saying, provide this information and let people know their rights and empower them to be self-reliant and economically independent. No girl or woman should be treated unfairly or unjustly. For communities, there are what we call fuelers, enablers or instigators of SGBV. Our patriarchal settings that promote gender inequality and institutionalise norms that claim male supremacy and foster toxic masculinity have done us a lot of havoc. Our socialisation process makes the male see himself as far more important and more valuable than the female and such men grow up with that mindset because they come from a home where the mother is not allowed to assert her opinion in family matters in which she is central. We are recording cyclical violence as well as transgenerational violence in Nigeria because there is a circle of violence within the family system that needs to end and this can end by women asserting their rights and ensuring justice is served whenever a right is denied and injustice dished.

Lastly, I believe that legal justice is an effective preventive method for SGBV although there are people who hold different opinions. If you analyse BHI cases, you will see that out of the 29 convicts in our cases, at least 25 of them were not first-time offenders.

If they were not first-time offenders, it means they were serial offenders and if we had not jailed them, they would have continued to prey and expand their list of victims. Therefore, legal justice is a core preventive strategy for ending violence against girls and women because if there is no sanction for such offences, impunity will thrive.

PT – How can the media play a positive role in raising awareness about SGBV without perpetuating harmful stereotypes?

Ms Usiobaifo – Media are an integral part of the community and society but some of our media personnel need to educate themselves on SGBV programming and languages. I am very happy with the progress we have seen in recent times concerning media coverage of SGBV cases. There is improved information on the usage of terminologies and languages when reporting on SGBV because most of the words previously used by some media actors were stigmatising and in some cases forms of secondary victimisation. Social media users need to stop putting out full details of the survivor, like pictures or real names as it further slows the healing process of the survivor and is a violation of some of our SGBV laws.

