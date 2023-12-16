The Northern Governors’ Forum has donated N180 million to the victims of a drone attack at Tudun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State.

The North-west zonal spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Halima Suleiman, confirmed that 85 people were killed in the attack.

The official said 66 others were also injured.

The victims of the strike are mostly children and women celebrating the Maulud (birthday of Prophet Muhammad).

The chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, announced that the forum had resolved to work collectively to ensure that the tragic incidence is thoroughly investigated with a view to compensating victims and taking corrective measures to prevent future occurrence.

Prior to the support of the northern governors to the victims of the attack, the federal government announced a plan to rebuild the community.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who visited the state to sympathise with the victims said President Bola Tinubu has directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started in Kaduna State, with a complete package, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives, and solar energy, among others.

Read the full Communique from the governors’ forum below

COMMUNIQUE OF THE MEETING OF THE NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD ON FRIDAY, 15TH DECEMBER, 2023 AT THE COUNCIL CHAMBER, SIR KASHIM IBRAHIM HOUSE, KADUNA

1. The Northern States Governors’ Forum under the leadership of the new Chairman His Excellency, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, CON, held its inaugural meeting today Friday, 15th December, 2023 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

2. The Forum commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State over the unfortunate bombing incident at the Tudun Biri Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which some members of the community lost their lives and properties while others who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment in various Hospitals. The Forum prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery of the injured. The Forum prayed for God to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and appreciated the Kaduna State and Federal Governments for the way and manner they handled the unfortunate incidence so far.

3. The Forum resolved to work collectively to ensure that the tragic incidence is thoroughly investigated with a view to compensating victims and taking corrective measures to prevent future occurrence.

4. The Forum resolved to vigorously pursue the collective interest of the North in areas of enhanced security, peaceful coexistence, economic development, youth employment, drug abuse and revitalisation of education at all levels.

5. The Forum commended the Federal Government for the renewed vigour in the fight against insecurity, menace of kidnaping, banditry, communal clashes and terrorism, bedeviling the region. The Forum resolved to stand united in its commitment to addressing those challenges through enhanced collaboration with security agencies, strengthening local law enforcement, community engagement, adoption of modern technology and administrative reforms, as well as addressing the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment and deepening social in-equality.

6. The Forum also resolved to address the environmental challenges affecting Northern Nigeria which is threatening rural livelihood, pushing farmers into conflict with herders and adding to the general level of poverty and insecurity.

7. The Forum further resolved to collectively fast track regional integration through investment in infrastructure, human capital development, trade, commerce, agriculture, environment, digital economy and cultural exchanges.

8. The Forum received briefing on the activities of the New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) by the Group Managing Director and accordingly constituted a committee to review the Report of the earlier committee on NNDC operations with a view to repositioning the Company for greater productivity and profitability.

9. The Forum collectively resolved to support the Kaduna State Government and victims of the unfortunate incidence of bombing at Tudun Biri Community, Igabi Local Government Area by donating the sum of One Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (N180,000,000.00) only to the victims.

10. The next meeting of the Fowillould be held on 2nd March 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

