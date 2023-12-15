The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said he developed malaria and felt weak after the colloquium organised on Thursday to mark his 61st birthday.

The senate president was reacting to a report published by Sahara Reporters that he slumped and was wheeled on a stretcher to a hospital after the event held at Transcorp in Abuja.

Mr Akpabio addressed journalists on Friday in his office at the Senate Complex, Abuja.

He was, however, silent on whether he collapsed or not but said he was exhausted and had malaria, which he said arose from the stress he had gone through.

He said that immediately after the event, he went home and called his doctors who confirmed that he had malaria due to the stress.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

“In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted. This is to say that the work goes on,” Mr Akapbio said.

The senate president assured that the National Assembly is still functioning with its legislative duties and that the budget defence would continue.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

“We will resume on 20th December. But before then, the various committees must have finished their works to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.”

Mr Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, had earlier debunked media reports that his principal collapsed after the colloquium.

