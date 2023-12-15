Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 28.20 per cent in November from 27.33 per cent in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

The statistics office said the November 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.87 per cent points when compared to the October 2023 headline inflation rate.

The NBS said on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.73 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022, which was 21.47 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in November 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e. November 2022),” it said.

Furthermore, the bureau said on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.09 per cent, which was 0.35 per cent higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.73 per cent).

This, it said, means that in November 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level is more than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2023.

According to the report, the food inflation rate in November 2023 quickened to 32.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 8.72 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 per cent ).

In recent years, food prices have been on the rise across Nigeria. The situation deteriorated due to the impact of government policies such as the removal of subsidies on petrol, among others.

In July, Mr Tinubu declared an immediate State of Emergency on food insecurity to tackle the increase in food prices.

He also directed that “all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.”

Report

In its inflation report Friday, the NBS said the contributions of items on the divisional year-on-year level to the increase in the headline index are food & non-alcoholic beverages (14.61 per cent), housing water, electricity, gas & other fuel (4.72 per cent), clothing & footwear (2.16 per cent), and transport (1.84 per cent),.

Others are furnishings & household equipment & maintenance (1.42 per cent), education (1.11 per cent), health (0.85 per cent), miscellaneous goods & services (0.47 per cent), restaurant & hotels (0.34 per cent), alcoholic beverage, tobacco & kola (0.31 per cent), recreation & culture (0.19 per cent) and communication (0.19 per cent).

The report said the percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending November 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve-month period was 24.01 per cent, showing a 5.64 per cent increase compared to 18.37 per cent recorded in November 2022.

Food Inflation

The food inflation rate in November 2023 was 32.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 8.72 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 per cent).

The NBS said the rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and coffee, tea and cocoa.

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.42 per cent this was 0.51 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.91 per cent),” it said.

It explained that the rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by a rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, meat, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes, yam and other tubers.

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending November 2023 over the previous 12-month average was 27.09 per cent, which was a 6.68 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in November 2022 (20.41 per cent),” the report highlighted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

