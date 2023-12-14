The National Assembly Joint Committee on Oil and Gas has summoned the Minister of State (Petroleum Resources), Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Minister of State (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, following their failure to appear before it on Thursday.

The committee ordered the duo to appear before it on Monday or risk facing legislative action from the National Assembly.

The joint committee comprises the Senate House of Representatives Committees on Gas and all the Committees on Petroleum (Downstream, Midstream and Upstream) of both chambers.

The two ministers were scheduled to appear to defend their budgets on Thursday but none of them did. They did not also send representatives

Mr Lokpobiri is a former senator.

Speaking on the actions of the ministers, the Chairman Senate Committee on Gas, Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River), said the National Assembly is disappointed in the officials, stating that the meeting was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but it was postponed because of the absence of the ministers.

“I am so disappointed. The same reason why we shifted the meeting yesterday since, we have not seen them. This is not good for democracy. We cannot keep shifting. Nobody will undermine the power of the National Assembly. At least, one minister is supposed to be here to explain their intention for 2024,” Mr Jarigbe said.

Speaking on behalf of the House Committees, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), who is the Chairman of the Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), said the actions of the ministers contradict the message of collaboration preached by President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to speak on behalf of the relevant committees of the House, we are collectively disappointed. This is one ministry where the survival of this economy lies in the oil and gas sector. This is a ministry where the president is presumed to be the substantive minister.

“The spirit of the government of today, the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is ‘mutual working relationship’. From the inaction of the two ministers, the two ministers of state, are taking the instructions of the president for granted,” he said.

Motion to summon ministers

Subsequently, a member of the joint committee, Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara), moved a motion for the ministers to appear before the committee on Monday.

While moving the motion, Mr Yari said both the Senate and the House Committees on Appropriations have instructed all committees to submit their reports before Saturday.

“Due to the absence of the three ministers in this meeting, the committee should adjourn this meeting to the 18 December 2023, at 2 p.m.

“We are aware that the committee on appropriation is waiting to get this report by Saturday, but we cannot do otherwise. We have to interface with these key persons before moving forward,” Mr Yari said.

The motion was seconded by Oluwajuwonlo Alao-Akala (APC, Oyo) and adopted by the lawmakers.

President Bola Tinubu serves as the substantive minister of the two ministries.

The issue of ministers and heads of departments and agencies shunning invitations of the National Assembly was raised by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the budget presentation by Mr Tinubu last month

Mr Akpabio had asked Mr Tinubu to restrict them from travelling outside the country during the period of budget defence.

