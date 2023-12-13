Even as the two former allies are daily drifting apart in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Wednesday described his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as “My Oga” in a message to celebrate Mr Wike who turned 56.

“I congratulate my Oga,” Mr Fubara said in the birthday message he posted on his X page on Wednesday.

“My Oga” is Pidgin English. It means “my boss”.

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day.

“We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health,” he added.

Mr Wike, who is now the FCT minister, is locked in a fierce political battle with Governor Fubara.

Mr Wike’s birthday coincided with a day Mr Fubara hit the bull’s eye in their power tussle — the governor successfully presented the Rivers’ 2024 budget proposal to a four-member House of Assembly after the court barred lawmakers loyal to the minister from “interfering” in the assembly sitting.

The 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

While the budget presentation was going on in the Rivers Government House, the state government deployed bulldozers to demolish the House of Assembly Complex.

Although the government said it decided to demolish the complex because the integrity of the building had been compromised after an explosion and fire incident which occurred in October during an attempt by some lawmakers to initiate an impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, some people believe the action is to foreclose the 27 lawmakers from holding plenary.

‘Slender arm full of great punch’

There have been hilarious reactions from X users to Mr Fubara’s birthday message to Mr Wike, with one user (@BukoyeAyodeji) saying to the governor in Pidgin English, “You dey punish am low-key, still dey wish am happy birthday…. Na man you be!”

Some of the X users who commented on Mr Fubara’s post, said they love what the governor was “cooking” for Mr Wike.

“You dey hurt him & still dey praise him, you’re bad,” one of the commenters (@SeaNeverDry00) said.

“Sim Fubara: the slender arm full of great punch,” another commenter (@Arabadmeek) said.

