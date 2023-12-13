The Rivers State Government has demolished the House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that about five excavators began the demolition of the complex around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The demolition coincided with when the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was presenting the state’s 2024 budget proposal to a four-member House of Assembly inside the Rivers State Government House.

No property was removed from the complex before the demolition, it was learnt.

The demolition occurred about two months after a section of the complex was bombed by some hoodlums.

Although the state government is yet to speak on the demolition, sources within the government claimed the exercise was part of efforts to carry out renovation works at the facility following the bombing of a section of the complex in October.

However, some people believe that the demolition may have been done to prevent the faction – there are 27 of them – loyal to Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike from holding plenary.

This latest incident happened hours after a High Court in the state issued an order that the four members of the state assembly backed by Governor Fubara should hold legislative business without interference.

The assembly had, since late October, split into two factions following an attempt by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara, a development that led to the bombing of a section of the assembly complex.

The split was triggered by the political tussle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Martin Amaewhule is the speaker of the 27-member faction loyal to Mr Wike.

Mr Ehie, a former leader of the assembly, who was removed for refusing to endorse Governor Fubara’s impeachment, later emerged Speaker of the faction loyal to the governor.

The two factions have since then held parallel sittings at different locations in Port Harcourt.

But the crisis got messier on Monday after the Wike-backed faction rose from their sitting and announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), prompting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ask INEC to declare their seats vacant and conduct a fresh election to replace them.

Mr Ehie, on Tuesday, obtained the court order allowing his faction to hold sittings and conduct legislative business without interference and disruption, apparently to consolidate his leadership of the assembly after the defection of the other 27 lawmakers.

