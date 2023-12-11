Nigerian football superstar Asisat Oshoala has further cemented her place as one of the greatest players on the continent by claiming a record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year award.
This historic win, announced at a ceremony in Morocco on Monday, solidifies Oshoala’s status as a legend of the sport.
Before now, Oshoala won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022,
This time, Oshoala saw off the challenges from South African Thembi Kgatlana and Zambian Barbara Banda.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999