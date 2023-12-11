The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday announced Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria as the winner of the 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The Paris FC goalkeeper beat out stiff competition from Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco (AS FAR) and Andile Dlamini of South Africa (Mamelodi Sundowns) to claim the prestigious title.

Nnadozie’s remarkable year included impressive performances for both club and country.

With Paris FC, she was instrumental in both their domestic campaign and in the Women’s Champions League.

On the international stage, Nnadozie was a vital member of the Super Falcons throughout their journey to the 2023 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Despite falling short in the semi-final against Morocco, her leadership and consistent performances between the posts were instrumental in Nigeria’s strong run in the tournament.

At the World Cup, Nnadozie was quite colossal for Nigeria as the Falcons made it to the Round of 16 before bowing out against England.

At the CAF Awards ceremony in Morocco, the Super Falcons were also voted as the best women’s national team for the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

