Serving senators have donated their December salaries, totalling N109 million, to survivors of the accidental military drone airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, announced the donation when he led a delegation of the upper chamber on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Government House on Sunday.

Details of the donation to survivors of the attack were also contained in a statement by Ismail Mudashir, the special adviser on media and publicity to the deputy senate president.

The gesture is coming a day after the 58 northern senators under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF) donated N58 million to the families of the victims.

NSF Chairman, Abdul Ningi, visited the community where he announced the donation.

A military drone ‘mistakenly’ attacked civilians last Sunday at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State leading to the death of scores of residents.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said about 85 people were buried on Monday and 65 persons were injured in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the attack and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has paid a condolence visit to the community on Tuesday.

Donation to survivors

Mr Jibrin, the senator representing Kano North, said the donation would be conveyed to survivors of the airstrike through the Kaduna State Government.

He explained that the donation was to help survivors of the attack.

“It is on this note that I want to announce, on behalf of the President of the Senate and the entire Senate, that we have decided that we are going to donate our December salaries to the victims.

“A total of N109 million will be made available to the governor so that it can be channelled to help the victims,” Mr Jibrin said.

Going by the deputy senate president’s statement, it does appear that each senator would have a little left after donating N1 million each.

Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Spokesperson, Ibrahim Mohammed, said recently that the approved salary of each senator was N1.06 million monthly.

This is different from what the presiding officers earn.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, recently said the monthly salary of a senator was N1.5 million while that of a member of the House of Representatives was N1.3 million.

Call for probe

Meanwhile, during the visit, Mr Jibrin called for a thorough investigation into the military drone airstrike.

“Let me state clearly that the Senate has been in contact with the President of this country, who is also highly disturbed and has ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

“We are all on the same page with the executive arm of the government and we will continue to work in partnership to unravel what happened and also take measures to prevent this kind of unfortunate incident from recurring.

“We are here to show our solidarity and to show the fact that we stand by the people, we stand by the government and indeed the entire people of the state, particularly the people of Tudun Biri in this trying period. We will partner with you and do all within our power to bring succour to those who are affected by this unfortunate incident” the deputy senate president said.

Responding, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, appreciated the senators for the donation.

The governor urged members of the National Assembly to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack.

“What I can say here today is that I am really happy with the level of support, level of empathy and solidarity by the people of this country, from Mr President and Vice President to the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly generally, as well as the good people of Nigeria.

“I also want to make it clear today that here in Kaduna we have received this thing with shock, but unfortunately in the last few days, some people are trying to make it look like it is either an ethnic or religious issue. We are one family, there is no difference between Muslims and Christians in Kaduna. This incident can happen anywhere in Nigeria and is about humanity.

“What we are asking for is justice for the people of Tudun Biri who lost their lives and those in the hospital. I would like to also call on the National Assembly, particularly the Senate to join the Kaduna State Government and the good people of Nigeria in calling for a probe and investigation into this incident. I will also urge the members of the National Assembly to look at the laws that have to do with security agencies in Nigeria so that they can strengthen those institutions.

“What happened last week here in Kaduna could have been averted if the security agencies in Nigeria were working on the same page. They need to share intelligence,” Mr Sani, a former senator, said.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered a probe of the attack while his deputy, Kashim Shettima, visited the community.

The Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, had also called for a thorough investigation into the airstrike.

