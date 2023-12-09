The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it has secured the release of two females among the abducted prospective corps members who were kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto.

The NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The two women had spent about 106 days in captivity, apparently because their family could not raise the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

They were among the eight prospective corps members who were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen while on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto. They were going for the one-year national service.

Their bus driver was also abducted.

According to Mr Megwa, the latest development brings the number of freed prospective corps members to four.

“Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining four,” the statement added.

It quoted the NYSC Director-General, Yush’au Ahmed, a brigadier-general, as assuring the public, especially parents of the remaining four abductees, that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies, will explore every available strategy to ensure their release.

“NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in the concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members,” the statement added.

It reiterated the scheme’s determination to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.

Kidnapping for ransom has become one of the dominant crimes in several Nigerian cities.

