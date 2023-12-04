Five people died and 11 injured in a car accident along Calabar-Itu Highway, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom State, Matthew Olonisaye, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Uyo, said the accident involved a Nissan Caravan with registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number.

Mr Olonisaye attributed the crash to speeding.

He said that 11 males and five females were involved in the crash, explaining that three of the females and two males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining ones sustained injuries.

“When report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation.

“Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed related according to eye witnesses.

“After immediate evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckage to enable free-flow of traffic,” Mr Olonisaye said.

He warned road users, especially motorists, against speeding, wrong-way driving and indiscriminate parking

Mr Olonisaye said the accident could have been avoided if the drivers had observed certain safety measures and adhered strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

He urged road users to be extremely cautious while using the roads during the Yuletide season to avoid future occurrences.

The FRSC chief said the command had continually sensitised and enlightened motorists to safe road use culture to avert such incidences of road carnage.

Mr Olonisaye cautioned road users against excessive speed, indiscriminate parking, inadequate lighting systems, distraction, night travel, drunk driving, and non-adherence to traffic rules.

The sector commander, while commiserating with the families of the deceased, wished the injured a quick recovery.

(NAN)

