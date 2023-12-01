Yesterday was a historic moment for climate action globally, particularly in climate-vulnerable countries, following the agreement to operationalise the new loss and damage fund.

This will help to galvanise climate-resilient development for developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

This was the first big win recorded at the ongoing 28th meetings of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28) which commenced officially on Thursday.

Just after the delegates agreed to operationalise the loss and damage fund, countries began to make pledges in solidarity with the new funds.

Over $450 million were pledged by countries and this momentum continued as the summit entered the second day.

Analysts have posited that the historic decision on Loss and Damage will enable the Parties to focus on delivering an implementable response to the Global Stocktake and ensure significant progress is recorded.

“This Fund will support billions of people, lives and livelihoods that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. I want to thank my team for all their hard work to make this possible on day one of COP28. It proves, the world can unite, can act, and can deliver,” said COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber on Thursday.

He hinted that the first day at COP28 delivered a welcome result for rebuilding trust and delivering for the particularly vulnerable, but it is only the beginning of the climate action we need.

What to expect in the next 11 days at COP

Friday is the second day at COP and marked the first day of a 2-day World Climate Action Summit.

Within the two-day summit, heads of state and world leaders will come together to tackle the most pressing climate issues in dialogue with leaders from civil society, business, youth, Indigenous Peoples’ organisations and others.

Typically, the Summit is expected to help set the ambition for the remainder of the COP.

The first-ever Global Stocktake (GST) response will be presented during the World Climate Action Summit, and the Presidency will seek commitments and accountability from the highest levels of global governance on a way forward.

On Friday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed opened the COP28 United Nations climate talks in Dubai on Thursday with a commitment of $30 billion to help finance climate solutions.

World leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were among those due to address the summit.

Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu is in attendance at the ongoing summit and is expected to address the world leaders.

However, Kenya’s president William Ruto is expected to deliver a statement on behalf of Africa as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

“The Head of State will deliver a statement on behalf of Africa, highlighting the continent’s priorities and building on the historic African Leaders Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023,” says Hussein Mohamed, MBS State House Spokesperson in a statement.

3 December — Health/Relief, Recovery, and Peace Day

The UNFCCC has dedicated 3 December as the Health/Relief, Recovery and Peace Day at COP to advance discussion and proffer solutions on how climate change is already impacting human health across the planet, from the quality of the air we breathe to the water we drink, and the places that provide us with shelter.

Climate change is also a major cause for the displacement of vulnerable communities, leading to increased fragility which can compromise peace.

“This day, a first for COP, will explore ways to provide relief to those affected, while strengthening resilience and recovery leading to increased stability,” the organisers said.

4 December—Finance/Trade/Gender Equality/Accountability Day

Climate Finance has always been a pivotal part of the COP conversation every year. It is a critical enabler of climate action. However, the world still grapples with the challenges of unsustainable finances to accelerate climate action.

“…neither global financial systems nor international trade networks are working effectively and equitably,” UNFCCC noted.

READ ALSO:

It said reform is necessary to create fairer and more equal conditions for the world, especially for the most climate-vulnerable countries from the Global South – to meet collective climate targets.

This day is expected to advance talks on financing and also champion the importance of gender equality across the full spectrum of climate action.

One of Nigeria’s delegate priorities at COP28 is to galvanise sustainable finances that will help the country achieve its ambitious Energy Transition plans and 2060 Net-Zero targets.

5 December – Energy/Industry/Fair Transition/Indigenous Peoples

According to the UNFCCC, the world needs to decarbonise rapidly, while continuing to progress economically.

To do this, the climate summit organisers said it is critical that this development happens sustainably and inclusively to support lives and livelihoods while protecting the planet.

On this day, experts at the summit will look at the broad spectrum of solutions from deploying renewable energy at scale to decarbonising the energy of today.

It is also expected to focus on solutions for the heavy-emitting industry including steel, cement, and aluminium.

Because the indigenous people play a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of over 80 per cent of the planet’s biodiversity, the day is set aside to dissect the significance of their intergenerational knowledge, practices, and leadership in climate action.

6 December – Multilevel Action, Urbanisation, Built Environment, Transport Day

This day is expected to provide a rare opportunity for mayors and governors, ministers and parliamentarians, and global business and civil society leaders to work together to accelerate climate action solutions across society in every form.

This, the UNFCCC said will include exploring issues such as greener urban mobility systems, low-carbon built environments and infrastructure, and waste reduction.

7 December – Day of Rest: A break for reflection

8 December – Youth, Children, Education, and Skills Day

The day seeks to advance conversations on how to empower children and youth to shape the outcomes of COP28 and beyond and provide them with clear, defined, and accessible opportunities to be a leading part of the solutions proposed at every level.

“Children and youth are facing disproportionate climate risks as the generation who will inherit the planet, despite not being responsible for contributing to climate change,” the organisers said.

At COP28, there is a designated Pavilion for children and youth. The Pavillion is run and managed by young climate advocates and activists. They organise several side events and host experts to share tips on how young people can help accelerate climate actions all over the world without leaving anyone behind.

9 December – Nature, Land Use, and Oceans

Our world’s climate and its biodiversity are inextricably interconnected, one cannot exist without the other. Mitigating both crises must therefore be integrated.

This day will focus on delivering climate and nature co-benefits. This includes co-designing approaches to land use and ocean conservation with local and Indigenous Peoples to protect and manage biodiversity hotspots and natural carbon sinks.

10 December – Food, Agriculture, and Water Day

One of the major sectors badly impacted by the climate crisis is the agriculture sector, globally. This has strained food systems, especially in the climate-vulnerable continent like Africa.

“Climate change is creating severe pressure and risks for food, agricultural and water systems. At the same time, these systems are also contributors to climate change: one-third of all human-made GHG emissions derive from agri-food systems, and 70 per cent of freshwater consumed worldwide is used for agricultural production,” the UNFCCC said.

The day will focus on how to address these lingering challenges, while also scaling up regenerative agriculture and water-food systems to integrate governance between states, corporations, farmers and producers.

11-12 December – Final Negotiation Day

On the final two days of COP28, there will be no thematic days to avoid extensive programming while the negotiated text is being finalised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

