At least five countries have made pledges to the just operationalised loss and damage fund.
About $288 million have been pledged by five countries so far.
The UAE, COP28’s host pledged $100 million as soon as the fund was operational on Thursday. Germany followed with $100 million. The UK pledged $40 million to the Fund and £20 million for other funding arrangements for loss and damage.
The U.S. and Japan pledged 17 and 10 million dollars, respectively.
The loss and damage fund was established last year at the conference in Egypt and received a rapid adoption at this year’s conference happening in Dubai.
More details…
This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.
