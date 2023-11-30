President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Ms Adepoju disclosed the development to staff of the NIS during the Comptroller General’s parade on Wednesday, adding that the date for decoration would soon be announced.

“You may also wish to know, that through the grace of God and by the benevolence of the present government, I have been confirmed as a substantive Comptroller General of Immigration,” a statement by the Public Relations Unit of the Service quoted her as saying.

As the most senior Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Ms Adepoju was appointed the acting CG when the former acting CG, Isah Jere’s tenure expired on 29 May.

Addressing members of the service on Wednesday, the new CG also said some members of the top management team who took part in a promotion exam have been elevated to the ranks of Deputy Comptrollers General.

She said the date of their decoration will also be announced soon.

The CG also called on officers to observe a minute of silence in honour of members of the service who died some weeks ago in the line of duty, praying that the Almighty God rest their souls.

“The CGI announced that the parade was dedicated to the memory of our fallen colleagues and assured that NIS will continue to support the bereaved families.

She said an Endowment Fund is being created by the Service for the upkeep of the families of the deceased.

“Donations have been received from members of the NIS management team, Command Comptrollers and stakeholders. The widows left behind are being considered for employment into the Service provided they have the required qualifications,” the statement said.

“She encouraged all personnel not to despair, but recognise the fact that our colleagues did not die in vain and that their families are not alone.

The CGI appreciated all officers and men for the support given to the NIS leadership. She particularly thanked the top management team, Zonal Coordinators, State Comptrollers and Passport Officers both at home and in the diaspora.”

Passport Issuance

The CG also enjoined all Nigerian Passport holders to ensure their Passports are renewed six months before expiration, to avoid desperation and undue pressure on both the applicants and NIS personnel.

She also advised Nigerians to stop patronising touts and deal with the Service directly.

She added that passport applications would soon be paperless and applicants would be able to apply for their passports in the comfort of their homes without having to come and fill hard copies of forms at Immigration offices.

The statement added: “As we approach the festive period, we expect many Nigerians from the diaspora to be coming home. The CGI will work with the DCG Passport and other Travel Documents as well as the DCG Border Management to ensure that we are able to assist those coming with expired Passports. We will have dedicated service points to help them. We will also encourage the adults to apply for the 64 page 10 years validity Passport to save them from frequent renewal.

“Under the leadership of our current Minister, Olubunmi Tuni-Ojo, arrangements are underway to expand our service points abroad to ease the pressure on the existing few as a result of the japa syndrome.

“The DCG in charge of Passport and other Travel Documents was specially recognised for her assiduousness in ensuring we are able to meet our mandate in the area of Passport administration.

