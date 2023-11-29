Some residents of ‘Kurnar Asabe’ in Kano metropolis are staging a protest over the alleged killing of their community member by the police on Tuesday night.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the police arrived to quell a fight between two rival street groups (Yan Daba).

When the police arrived, they started shooting to disperse the crowd and one Salisu Player was shot and killed, residents said.

“The police arrived at the scene to maintain law and order and they started shooting which resulted in the killing of Mr Player, who was not among the warring groups,” a witness who asked not to be named for safety reasons claimed.

The source said the melee snowballed following the death of Mr Player.

The source added that the initial fight was caused by a disagreement over a young woman.

“The clash was due to a disagreement over a girl who has suitors from both rival groups. The fighting started on Monday and continued till late Tuesday,” the source added.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, could not be reached to comment on the development as his known phone contact did not connect Wednesday morning.

Details later…

