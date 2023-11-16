The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Contrary to many Nigerian football fans’ expectations, the 153-ranked Crocodiles scored first through Motlomelo Mkwanazi in the 56th minute before Semi Ajayi equalised for the home side in the 67th minute.

Despite an average 80 per cent ball possession, the Eagles contrived to miss gilt-edged chances to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup quest. They travel to Rwanda on Sunday to face Zimbabwe.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe also played a draw on Wednesday while South Africa hosts Benin on Friday in Johannesburg.

More to follow…

