After the recent victory recorded over Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, the Super Eagles are back for action at the Nest of Champions. Unlike the last time when the game in question was a dead rubber, the stakes are high on Thursday as the Super Eagles seek to flag off their World Cup qualifying campaign on the brightest note possible.

Having missed out on the World Cup party in Qatar last year, the Super Eagles are keen to stage a return for the 2026 edition to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Rwanda and Zimbabwe played a draw on Wednesday as Group C kicked off in Rwanda.

Thus, the Super Eagles have a chance to start this qualifying series with their noses in front. Though the Crocodiles of Lesotho may not be seen as genuine contenders for the sole slot in the group, they could be spoilers if the Super Eagles are complacent.

Only a small portion of the present Super Eagles team has made it to the World Cup; hence, we expect the team to be hungry for qualification.

As the Super Eagles face Lesotho, PREMIUM TIMES will provide all the Live Updates in and around the game.

Kickoff is 5 p.m.

Still Nigeria 0-0 Lesotho after 30 minutes of action at the Godswill Akpabio stadium

Corner kick for Nigeria taken by Ihenacho but Lesotho deal well with the situation

Big miss !! Taiwo Awoniyi squanders a golden opportunity for Nigeria

The Crocodiles of Lesotho have done well to hold Nigeria thus far.. Ademola Lookman wriggles his way into the penalty box but his thunderous well blocked.

Lookman swings it well and though it is headed on target it has been taken care off by the goalkeeper.

