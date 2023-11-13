The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, has won in Southern Ijaw in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, according to the result announced on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Diri, the incumbent governor of the state, scored 24, 685 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva scored 18,174 votes.

The LP candidate scored 119 votes.

Meanwhile, the APC agent at the state collation centre has rejected the election results from Southern Ijaw, saying that their party scored over 70,000 votes.

The agent said the result announced at the state collation centre was manipulated.

Apart from Southern Ijaw being a traditional stronghold of the APC, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Maciver Joshua, hails from the area.

Before now, there was a high hope that Mr Sylva would win in the area.

