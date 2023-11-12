The collation centre for the Imo State gubernatorial election in Owerri proceeded on a short break but later resumed after the Returning Officer, Abayomi Fasina, called for a halt in the proceedings.

Mr Fasina called for a ‘30-minute break’ following a series of incoherent presentations from the returning officers of some of the local governments.

As of the time of this report, results from 21 of the 27 local governments had been announced with the incumbent governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning all.

Mr Uzodinma established a significant lead, winning in all 21 local governments where results had been announced.

Landslide

Mr Uzodinma’s strong showing is evident from the margins of victory in the various local government areas. In Oru West, the APC garnered 38,026 votes, compared to just 1,867 for the Labour Party (LP) and 987 for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similar trends were observed in other local government areas, including Njaba LGA (APC: 8,110, LP: 995, PDP: 2,404), Owerri North (APC: 8,536, LP: 4,386, PDP: 3,449), Obowo LGA (APC: 17,514, LP: 3,404, PDP: 711), Nwangele LGA (APC: 29,282, LP: 895, PDP: 2,132), and Owerri Municipal (APC: 5,324, LP: 2,914, PDP: 2,180).

Uzodinma’s dominance continued in Orsu LGA (APC: 18,003, LP: 813, PDP: 624), Okigwe LGA (APC: 55,585, LP: 2,655, PDP: 1,688), Ideato South (APC: 16,891, LP: 1,649, PDP: 2,469), Onuimo LGA (APC: 13,434, LP: 1,753, PDP: 2,676), and Ngor-Okpala LGA (APC: 14,143, LP: 2,716, PDP: 3,451).

The APC also emerged victorious in Oru East (APC: 67,315, LP: 3,443, PDP: 2,202), Isu LGA (APC: 11,312, LP: 1,253, PDP: 2,508), Ahiazu Mbaise (APC: 8,369, LP: 2,214, PDP: 3,507), Nkwerre LGA (APC: 22,488, LP: 1,320, PDP: 2,632), Aboh Mbaise (APC: 9,638, LP: 2,455, PDP: 1,724), Owerri West (APC: 9,205, LP: 2,597, PDP: 3,305), and Isiala Mbano (APC: 10,860, LP: 2,419, PDP: 1,659).

With 21 local government areas under its belt, the APC is in a strong position to retain control of Imo State.

The final results of the Imo State gubernatorial election are expected to be announced when the results of all the 27 local governments are collated.

The collation was still ongoing at the time of this report.

