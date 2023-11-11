Collation and counting of votes have started after voting ended in many polling units in the ongoing Bayelsa State governorship election on Saturday.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,017,613 voters who collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were eligible to vote in Saturday’s election.

The governorship election features 16 governorship candidates.

But analysts say it is a two-horse race between the incumbent, Governor Douye Diri, and a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, based on the level of visibility of the candidates and their parties during the campaigns.

Mr Diri, who is seeking a second term in office, is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Mr Sylva is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Voting was scheduled to commence at 8.30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m., though voters who were already at their PUs before the time lapsed would be allowed to vote, according to INEC guidelines for the election.

Results have been announced in some of the 2, 242 polling units spread across the eight local government areas where the election was scheduled to hold on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES is providing live updates of results as they are being announced by electoral officers at the various polling units. Also, follow us on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

