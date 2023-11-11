Voting has been concluded in most polling units in Imo State, south-east Nigeria where a governorship election was held on Saturday.

so far indicates that less than half of the registered voters voted. Over two million people were registered to vote in the election although the turnoutthat less than half of the registered voters voted.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in the election including incumbent governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Voting took place in the over 4,000 polling units in the state and the results of each polling unit were announced by the appropriate official of the electoral commission, INEC.

From the polling units, the collation will move to the ward collation centres and the local government collation centres.

Follow this page for live updates of the announced results at polling units.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

