Voting has ended in most of the polling units in Kogi State where a governorship election was held on Saturday.

Results from some of the polling units have also been announced by the appropriate officials of the electoral commission, INEC.

Kogi has a total of 1,932,654 registered voters from its 21 local government areas and 239 wards. Of this figure, 1,833,160 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) are were, thus, eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 18 candidates seek to replace the outgoing governor, Yayaha Bello.

PREMIUM TIMES provided live updates of the voting process in the state which you can follow here.

After the announcement of results at the polling units, the collated results will be moved to ward collation centres.

Follow this page for the live updates of the results from polling units.





