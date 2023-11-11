An election official has been abducted in Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria, on Friday, a few hours to Saturday’s governorship election in the oil-rich state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which disclosed this in a statement around 10 p.m. on Friday, said the abducted official – a supervisory presiding officer, assigned to the Registration Area 06, Ossioma, in Sagbama Local Government Area of the State – was waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty to his area of assignment.
The statement was issued by the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Wilfred Ifogah.
The statement did not disclose the name of the abducted official.
Mr Ifogah also disclosed in the statement that a boat carrying some election officials to Koluama in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state capsized on Friday.
He said all the 12 officials and the boat operator were rescued unhurt but that they lost election result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal belongings.
“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.
“The security agencies have been notified,” Mr Ifogah said.
