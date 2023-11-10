The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to direct heads of government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to attend the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) stakeholders meeting.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

He expressed concern over the agencies’ disregard for invitations and emphasised the urgency of passing the MTEF before the budget was laid.

Mr Faleke warned of consequences for delay.

He said that the committee had stepped down engagement with some officials representing the ITF Director-General for failing to attend the meeting personally.

Mr Faleke said the heads of the MDAs had been disrespectful to the parliament by refusing to appear personally and called for immediate compliance to avoid sanctions.

Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) expressed displeasure at the agencies’ disregard for parliamentary proceedings and decided to adjourn the commi sitting till Monday.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

