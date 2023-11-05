Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba has successfully defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Heavyweight title.

Ajagba did it in style after recording a knockout victory against Australia’s Joe Goodall early Sunday morning at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

The hard-hitting Ajagba stopped Goodall in the fourth round of their 10-round main event.

Barely 50 seconds into the fourth round, Referee Tony Weeks opted to save Goodall from further brutality in the hands of Ajagba as the Australian had taken too many unanswered punches from the Nigerian.

Before finally kissing the canvas in the fourth round, Goodall had endured several uppercuts and blows from Ajagba though he had a couple of moments of his own when he appeared to threaten the dominance of the Nigerian boxer.

Many had rightly predicted Ajagba in this rematch would get his revenge against Goodall and the Nigerian did not disappoint with an emphatic knockout victory.

With this latest feat, Ajagba who is based in Stafford, Texas, improved his fighting record to 19-1 and produced his 14th knockout.

Brisbane’s Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs), who was still standing when their fight ended, lost for the first time during his five-year pro career.

Ajagba has not only avenged his split-decision defeat to Goodall in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, but he has also taken a big step forward towards getting a shot at the main WBC Heavyweight title.

