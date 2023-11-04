Amnesty International(AI) has appealed to the Nigerian authorities to grant justice to victims of enforced disappearance in the country’s North-east region.

The region has been battling an Islamist insurgency led by the Islamic State affiliated ISWAP/Boko Haram since 2009.

The human rights organisation said it has filed a case at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court to compel the Nigerian government to provide justice for residents of the area who rights to freedom have been violated by the country’s military.

AI accused the Nigerian government of violating its human rights obligations by failing to protect locals.

“By allowing the military to carry out thousands of enforced disappearances in the country’s North-east and subsequently failing to genuinely and effectively investigate and prosecute those responsible, the Nigerian government has violated its international and regional human rights obligations and has failed victims,” Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria Director said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Sanusi said Amnesty International believes the ECOWAS Court can bring justice to the victims and help families know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

He called on the federal government to cooperate with the court to conduct effective investigation.

“The ECOWAS Court represents one of the few remaining avenues for accountability and justice for victims of enforced disappearances in North-east Nigeria and their families, who deserve to know the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones. The ECOWAS court can help bring about justice by clearly calling out as human rights violations the failure of the Nigerian authorities to properly investigate and prosecute.

“We welcome the receipt of our application by the Nigerian government, symbolizing that this is now a pending case, and the victims will get their day in court. But this is just the first step.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to cooperate closely with the Court in its proceedings, to conduct an independent, impartial and effective investigation into all cases of enforced disappearances in Northeast Nigeria, and where admissible evidence exists, to prosecute all those suspected of criminal responsibility in relation to the disappearances,” Mr Sanusi added.

Forced disappearances

In a 2015 report AI claimed that Nigerian security forces committed war crimes, serious human rights violations including forces disappearances in their attempt to flush out Boko Haram insurgents from the North-east region.

“The whereabouts of thousands of people detained by Nigerian forces in the North-east still remain unknown. To date, Nigerian authorities have failed to conduct genuine, independent and effective investigations and prosecutions of these crimes,” Mr Sanusi noted.

The case was filed in October by AI and Sterling Centre for Law and Development alongside 23 victims and survivors. They filed a case to seek long-awaited justice, truth and reparations for those whobdisappeared and their families.

Several people have either been abducted and killed or separated from their families by the terrorists or taken into custody by security agents as suspected Boko Haram fighters or allies.

