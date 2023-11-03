French foreign minister Catherine Colonna on Friday questioned the actions of some African countries – former French colonies – who appear to be drifting from France’s influence and moving closer to Russia.

She was responding to questions from journalists in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, who asked about France’s reaction to Russia’s growing influence over its former colonies following the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“I wouldn’t trade off France with Russia, if I were you,” Ms Colonna said in a short response.

Recent coups in the West African region have seen some residents of countries where coups have occurred march in support of the coups while carrying Russian flags and singing chants against France.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the most recent coup in Niger saw coup apologists carrying Russian flags and the putschists asking the French ambassador in Niger to leave.

Although France rejected the putschists’ demand for its ambassador to leave, one month after, it recalled its ambassador and announced the withdrawal of its troops from Niger.

The foreign minister noted that when coups happen, they (France) have no choice but to decide to leave, however, “others might pick up where we left.”

“The recent history of the French presence in Niger is not a result of the colonial past, it is a direct result of a request made by Niger’s legitimate authority as a way to fight terrorism on the ground,” Ms Colonna said.

Despite the fallouts, she noted that France will continue to support the West African region including its former colonies.

Ms Colonna reiterated France’s support for ECOWAS to ensure President Mohamed Bazoum’s release, and return to constitutional rule in Niger.

