The Senate has passed the N2.1 trillion supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year, as proposed by President Bola Tinubu.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the approval of the supplementary budget after the majority of the Senate supported it through a voice vote at the plenary on Thursday.
The supplementary budget was decided on at the Senate Committee of Supply before it was announced.
The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Adeola Olamilekan, submitted a report of the committee on the budget at about 11:20 a.m.
President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, wrote to the National Assembly seeking the consideration of the supplementary budget, a day after it was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Details later…
