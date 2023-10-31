The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed a criminal charge against Cyril Ndifon, the suspended dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL).

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, disclosed this in a statement on Monday which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ndifon, a professor of law, was suspended as dean of the faculty after some female students of the faculty held a protest rally, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The lecturer, who had since denied the allegation, claimed that some of his colleagues uncomfortable with his style of leadership manipulated the students against him.

Criminal charge

The criminal charge, according to the statement, was filed at the Federal High Court Abuja following the commission’s conclusion of an investigation into the allegation that he sexually harassed his students.

Ms Ogugua said in the statement that the ICPC was arraigning the professor on four counts, including sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office.

The spokesperson said the alleged offences are contrary to Sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the counts reads, “That you, Professor Cyril Osim Ndifon (M), between June and September 2023, at Calabar, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character, as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, to gratify yourself by soliciting nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a Year 2 Diploma student of the university, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number, 0803*****, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Mr Ndifon would be arraigned on a date to be given by the court, the statement said.

Background

On 14 August, female students of the law faculty held a peaceful rally against the professor whom they accused of sexually harassing them, prompting the university authorities to suspend him.

The development elicited several reactions with many Nigerians calling for the prosecution of the lecturer.

Following the public outrage, UNICAL authorities constituted a panel to investigate the allegation against the embattled professor.

The panel, in its report released early October, said that Mr Ndifon was using his official position to intimidate and bargain for sexual favours from female students in the law faculty.

One of the students, who testified before the panel, narrated how the professor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him in his office on campus.

Consequently, the ICPC, on 4 October, arrested the professor in collaboration with personnel of the State Security Service after the suspended lecturer allegedly shunned several invitations.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mr Ndifon would be accused of sexual harassment in UNICAL.

The professor was previously suspended by the university authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation which he challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year after, under unclear circumstances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

