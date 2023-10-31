The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), in partnership with the Advancing Learning and Innovation on Gender Norms( ALIGN), is set to disseminate a new report on gender norms and women in appointive positions in Nigeria.

The report, which will be released at an event in Abuja on Tuesday, investigates the complex interplay of gender norms and media narratives, in the experiences of women occupying appointive positions in Nigeria’s political and public bureaucracy landscape.

It also addresses notable gaps in existing literature by focusing on women holding appointive and non-elective roles.

The organisers in a brief released ahead of the event said “The research looked at the deeply ingrained norms and traditions in Nigeria that have systematically marginalised women, relegating them to subordinate roles within both public and private spheres.

READ ALSO:

“One of the key findings shows that between 1999 when democracy returns and 2023, only 55 women occupied high positions against men who occupied 326 appointing positions.”

Expected at the event are international development partners, embassies and high commissions, CSOs, media, politicians, public office holders, and women’s associations. The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, is the guest of honour.

Stay on this page as PREMIUM TIMES provides live updates of the event scheduled to commence by 09:00 a.m.

About the organisers

DRPC is a Non-Governmental Organisation established with the mission of strengthening the capacity of civil society organisations to design and implement transformative and sustainable development interventions which engage the government and address the felt needs of the vulnerable and excluded such as women and girls.

ALIGN is a digital platform and programme of work that is creating a global community of researchers, practitioners and thought leaders, all committed to gender justice and equality.

LIVE

9:30 a.m: – It’s a beautiful morning at Fraser Suites in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city where the development Research and Projects Centre( dRPC) in partnership with the Advancing Learning and Innovation on Gender Norms( ALIGN) will unveil a new report on gender norms and women in appointive positions in Nigeria.

9:32 a.m: – Dignitaries and invited guests are already trooping into the hall, while getting ready for the commencement of the event. Registration is also ongoing simultaneously.

9:33 a.m: Although, the high-level event is scheduled to commence by 9:00 am, guests are yet to fully settle in.

9:40 a.m: The lead facilitator of the event, Umar Kawu, takes the podium and the event commences with the National anthem.

9:42 a.m: Mr Kawu introduces the dignitaries in the building including representatives of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the Executive Director of dRPC, Judith-Ann Walker.

9:45 a.m: Mr Kawu invites the director general of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, to give his welcome remarks. Mr Omotayo is represented by Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam, a professor of gender and development studies and senior fellow at NIPSS.

9:48 a.m: Mr Omotayo said the NIPSS is committed to partnering with the dRPC on gender mainstreaming. “We have worked with them on a series of programme on this issue and today, we are gathered to discuss important issues on gender,” he said.

9:50 a.m: Mr Omotayo said political representation of women is declining and what can be done is central to the mission of NIPSS.

9:52 a.m: “We have come to realise we will not make headway if we don’t take gender issues seriously,” he said.

9:54 a.m: He said he hopes the network, solutions, and issues discussed today, will become part and parcel of the larger polity.

9:56 a.m: He wishes everyone an engaging deliberation and he leaves the podium.

9:58 a.m: The Executive Director of dRPC, Judith-Ann Walker, takes the podium to deliver her welcome remarks. Mrs Walker said the dRPC has always planned to do something differently and they are excited about this programme.

10:00 a.m: “We wanted to do something differently. We wanted to look at women in political positions and we wanted to see what women are doing after taking appointive positions,” she said.

10:04 a.m: She said the organisation with support from ALIGN worked over a period of nine months on this report on gender norms and women in appointive positions in Nigeria.

10: 06 a.m: She noted that the key lessons learned from this research are development information and development data management. “It’s critical we push out solutions to the problems we find out,” she said.

10:09 a.m: “We are already thinking about the next steps and how to change the problems we have identified. The issues are enormous. Women have shared their experiences.

“It’s a legitimate problem and we have to be very sensitive about gender issues.”

10:12 a.m: She said the organisation partnered with NIPSS so government institutions can be involved and ready to address the problems raised in the research.

10:15 a.m: Ms Walker said, “As CSO, we are active, we have done our best, hence, the government needs to take action to address the problems bothering women in appointive positions.”

10:17 a.m: Ms Walker concludes her remarks and leaves the podium.

10:20 a.m: Mr Kawu, the lead facilitator, takes the mic and invites the ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Wended De Landro, to deliver his goodwill message.

10:21 a.m: Mr Landro takes the podium. He said, “I am here for two reasons – to honour my friend the DG of dRPC and secondly to learn about women’s issues.”

10;23 a.m: He said women’s issues are close to his heart and after today’s programme, he will go back to reflect on these issues and in general about women’s development.

10:25 a.m: “I believe women have a brain. Contrary to their position in society, I believe women should be given appointments. They have something to contribute in every sector of development,” he said.

10:27 a.m: “Take for example the critical contribution of women to the education sector. When you have women as teachers, you will see the contribution they make.”

10: 30 a.m: He appreciates the organisers for putting this programme together and looks forward to the exciting conversation. Mr Landro concludes his remark and leaves the podium.

10:33 a.m: Mr Kawu, the lead facilitator takes the podium to invite the Special Adviser, Women Affairs to the Deputy Senate President, Yardada Bichi.

10:36 a.m: Mrs Bichi said she is pleased to be at this programme that is centred around women. More importantly, because she is a political appointee today.

10: 37 a.m: She said as a woman, she is here to listen attentively to the research findings and report back to the deputy president of the senate and to her state, Kano State.

10:38 a.m: “Women are challenged on different issues in Kano. Women need to be allowed to contribute their quota to the development of this country,” she said.

10: 40 a.m: “Women have some hitches in political appointments. I believe this research will unfold all the problems bothering women in political positions.”

10:42 a.m: Mrs Bichi said she is hopeful relevant stakeholders will take necessary actions to address the problems raised by this research. “We just need the space of work. When we are given an appointment, we should be allowed to deliver. We have all the talent to get the job done.”

10: 43 a.m: She concludes her goodwill message and leaves the podium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

