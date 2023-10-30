What began as an impeachment threat against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday got messier by the day as a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed police operatives firing teargas and water cannons at Mr Fubara as he walked along a road in Port Harcourt, protected by a handful of security operatives.

Some civilians, apparently the governor’s political supporters, also walked along with Mr Fubara as the police continued to fire teargas and water cannons towards the governor, who appeared undeterred.

The governor wore a brown ascot cap and a grey T-shirt.

It is unclear where he was walking to and why the police were firing at him.

“You are attacking the governor of Rivers State? Rivers State governor under attack!” a voice from the background of the video is heard shouting.

“Nothing must happen to our governor!”

Mr Fubara and his security aides kept walking for some minutes amidst the chaos until they walked into a building where the governor stopped to address the press.

“Let me say this, the good people of Rivers State. It is very very unfortunate that we should be experiencing this kind of thing again, about nine years ago when he had a similar experience,” the governor said, with his eyes looking reddish and teary.

“I got distressing information very late yesterday, and I said this morning I will come and see for myself. Everybody who knows me knows that I am a peaceful person. I can never ever, for any reason, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, I am not bothered about it. But I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers’ money to build could be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody.”

It appeared Mr Fubara was talking about an implosion that went off the House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt on Sunday night, hours before the lawmakers were set to begin impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Mr Fubara said security in Rivers State had been compromised. “They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day,” he said.

“I am not planning anything against anybody, but I don’t know where all things are coming from,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a comment from the police as the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko did not respond to calls from our reporter.

Rift with Wike?

Channels TV reports that there has been a rumour of a rift between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Wike, against all the odds, had helped Mr Fubara, a former accountant general of the state, to succeed him as Rivers governor. Mr Fubara was not known to be involved in active politics before he contested and won the March 2023 governorship election in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

