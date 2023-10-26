The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Musa Aliyu as chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

The Senate also confirmed the appointments of Gadji Dantata and Saka Sulieman as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, announced confirmation of Mr Aliyu and the two members of the FJSC after the senators cleared them by a voice vote at the plenary.

Mr Aliyu, a lawyer and a former attorney general of Jigawa State, was separately screened at the Committee of the Whole.

He was nominated for the position on Tuesday alongside Clifford Oparaodu who will serve as the commission’s secretary.

During the screening, the new ICPC chairman told the senators that he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)-designate.

He said he had his primary education between 1983 and 1989 before enrolling to Government College, Bauchi, in 1990 for his secondary school education.

Mr Aliyu explained that he obtained his secondary school leaving certificate in 1995 and proceeded to Bayero University, Kano to study Law in 1998.

He also said he graduated from Bayero University faculty of Law in 2003 and enrolled for his law school in 2004 before he started practicing as a lawyer.

Mr Aliyu informed the senators that he is the Chairman of Human Right and Rule of Law Association and that he also belonged to many human rights and anti-corruption organisations.

Senate clears Judicial Service Commission nominees

Mrs Dantata and Mr Sulieman who appeared before the Senate for confirmation as members of the FJSC also narrated their achievements in the private and public sectors.

Mrs Dantata, a professor, said she hails from Kano State.

She told the senators that she obtained her Bachelor’s degree, Masters of Arts and PhD from Bayero University, Kano.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Dantata stated that she had attended many conferences and was involved in humanitarian and academic activities across the country.

She said she is a mother of five children.

The deputy senate president however directed that Mrs Dantata ‘take a bow and go’ in order to “ensure gender sensitivity” in the screening process.

On his part, Mr Suleiman said he hails from Ifelodun Local Government area of Kwara State.

He said he attended Kwara State College of Technology now Kwara State Polytechnic.

Mr Sulieman also said he enrolled in University of Lagos in 1981 where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree.

None of the senators asked Mr Suleiman questions relating to his position as a member of the judicial commission before he was directed to step out of the Senate chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

