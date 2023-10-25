President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

The president made the appointments based on the powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022),

The appointees are:

Mr Etekamba Umoren — Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr Shehu Wahab — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr Aminu Kasimu Idris — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr Isma’ila Kaura Moyi — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves N18bn life assurance benefits for families of fallen heroes

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 25, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

