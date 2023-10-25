The escape of two suspected armed robbers from a correctional facility in Katsina State is causing apprehension among residents of Katsina town.

Though PREMIUM TIMES could not establish when the two suspects escaped from the facility as officials refused to divulge such information, a senior police officer who asked to be kept anonymous because he has no official approval to speak with the press, said the Katsina State Police Command was informed of the escape of the inmates on 16 October.

Our source subsequently declined to give further details about the incident.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Lawal, who is also known by the alias Abba Kala, is an alleged notorious car thief. He had been arrested at least twice for sundry offences including armed robbery.

The name of the second suspect was not given.

Correctional service speak

Confirming the development to selected newsmen in Katsina on Monday, Muhammad Haruna, the Nigeria Correctional Service comptroller in the state, said one of the suspects has been re-arrested.

He said cases of a suspect escaping from security agents are not peculiar to the Correctional Service.

Mr Haruna said the service in Katsina State has begun an investigation to find out how the inmates successfully escaped from the facility.

“As you know, a suspect escaping from security agents is nothing new. We’ll not hide the truth from anyone. Yes, it happened here. Two suspects awaiting trial were able to escape from the facility.

“Fortunately for us and through our collective efforts alongside sister security agencies and officials of motor parks in the state, we were able to re-arrest one of the escaped inmates. The other person too will soon be arrested. I’ll not give you details of the one arrested or even the operation but we’re making progress,” Mr Haruna said.

He said the Correctional Service will provide further details to the press and the public when the remaining inmate is arrested.

The Katsina prison break is the latest in the growing number of recent prison breaks in the country.

Last year, several Boko Haram suspects escaped from the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the facility.

In Minna, the capital of Niger State, several inmates also escaped when the Minna Medium Prison was attacked in 2018.

An official of the service and a motorcyclist were among those killed during the attack. Several inmates also escaped.

CSOs express concerns

Despite the assurance from Mr Haruna, members of civil society organisations and residents of the state have expressed concerns over the incident.

“It came to us as a surprise because it shows there are problems in how the correctional service conducts activities in the state. A suspect like Abba Kala should be given top priority security at the prison. He is a threat. The officials should have been more proactive in discharging their duties,” Abdurrahman Abdullahi, the state chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations said.

He said the coalition was once informed of how the top suspect, Mr Lawal, used a phone while at the facility to coordinate the stealing of a vehicle in the metropolis.

A public affairs analyst, Saifullahi Kuraye, said the service needs to provide answers to what led to the inmates’ escape.

“I want to commend the prison (correctional service) for speaking to you (journalists) about the issue. Sadly, that can’t absolve them of any wrongdoing unless they are proven innocent and that can only be done by the appropriate authorities. So, there is a need for a thorough investigation.

“I’m more concerned about how this thing happened. The place is supposed to be one of the most secure buildings in the state with a tall fence and enough security. So, how exactly did the suspects beat such arrangements to escape? There is more to this and the service needs to give us reasonable explanations because people are already afraid,” Mr Kuraye said.

