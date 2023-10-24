The Ebonyi State Government has reacted to the gruesome murder of a school principal and his teacher by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, describing it as “condemnable”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the principal, Simon Ominyi, and a teacher, Moses Nwibo of Nkaleke Echara Community Secondary School, Ojiegbe were allegedly murdered on 13 October in the school.

NAN reports that there have been several cases of cult clashes in different parts of Abakaliki, the state capital, in recent times.

Speaking on the incident in an interview with NAN on Monday, the Commissioner for Education, Paul Nwobashi, said that the principal and the teacher were murdered and their motorcycle snatched by their assailants.

Mr Nwobashi described the gruesome act as “sad and condemnable”.

He said that security agencies in the state had been alerted and charged to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“It is too bad; we still mourn them to date.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru has been briefed on the matter and he has contacted security agencies, especially the police.

“He has asked them to swing into action and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

“Right now, some persons are being questioned.

“We have been talking with local, state and national security agencies on the necessary measures to ensure that maximum security is maintained around schools in the state,” he further said.

He assured the teachers that the state government was working to improve security in schools.

“They should also know that security is everybody’s business.

“The state government is not going to take it lightly and we are not happy about it,” Mr Nwobashi said.

NAN recalls that the police had vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the killing and urged residents to remain security conscious.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

