The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on Peter Obi’s appeal seeking to invalidate President Bola Tinubu’s election.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by John Okoro made the announcement after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties on Monday.

“This appeal is reserved for judgment until a date to be communicated to parties,” Mr Okoro said.

During the hearing, Mr Obi’s lead lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to allow his client’s appeal.

He prayed the court to set aside the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja which affirmed Mr Tinubu’s election on 6 September.

However, Mr Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, a SAN, argued that Mr Obi’s suit lacked merit.

Mr Olanipekun urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) through its lawyer, Akin Olujinmi, asked the court to uphold the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court affirming Mr Tinubu’s election.

Details later…

