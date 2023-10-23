The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in Atiku Abubakar’s appeal challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the case for judgement after taking the arguments of lawyers to parties in the suit.

Mr Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready.

Details later…

