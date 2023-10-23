The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in Atiku Abubakar’s appeal challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election.
A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the case for judgement after taking the arguments of lawyers to parties in the suit.
Mr Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready.
ALSO READ: Supreme Court hears appeals filed by Atiku, Obi, APM against Tinubu’s victory (LIVE UPDATES)
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999