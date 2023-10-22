Barely a month after a boat mishap claimed lives in Niger State, two persons have died and two others injured in another boat accident in Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two victims who died in the accident which occurred on Saturday were children.

The accident was said to have happened when the engine of the boat suddenly went aflame.

It was learnt that the boat was returning from Katcha market in Niger State and heading to Danbo village in Kogi State when the accident occurred.

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) head, Ibrahim Hussaini, while confirming the incident, said; “At about 6:00 p.m. when the boat engine caught fire due to mechanical failure, a keg of petrol stored inside the boat that had 45 people on board went aflame.

“The occupants were from Danbo community in Kogi State. They were on their way back from Katcha market. So far, one corpse has been recovered while the search is still ongoing for the second,” he added.

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, has expressed shock over the death of two people who died in the incident.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as terrible and painful, adding that incidents around water transportation, leading to loss of lives in riverine communities in the state were becoming too frequent.

He urged the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to urgently take proactive measures to halt the ugly trend.

He also commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident and prayed to God to receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to those injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

